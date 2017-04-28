Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Viacom in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Dix forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viacom’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIAB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co raised their target price on Viacom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised their target price on Viacom from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Viacom, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (VIAB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokers-set-expectations-for-viacom-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-viab.html.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) traded down 1.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,823 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. Viacom has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Viacom had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company earned $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viacom by 47.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,658,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,475,000 after buying an additional 7,928,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viacom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,316,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,611,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,843,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,196,000 after buying an additional 553,609 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Viacom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,305,000 after buying an additional 961,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter worth $150,310,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.