Brokers Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) traded down 1.22% on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 1,152,068 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $61.03.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Girard Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.
