Brokers Offer Predictions for United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $12.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.12. Jefferies Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at $10.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $127.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded up 4.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.70. 1,133,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $169.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.77. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $483,266,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,975,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,510,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 818,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,672,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 92.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 231,502 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $175,353.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total transaction of $196,970.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

