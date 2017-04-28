Tractor Supply Company to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokers-offer-predictions-for-tractor-supply-companys-q1-2017-earnings-tsco-updated.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 62.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,432,000 after buying an additional 592,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,464,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,279,000 after buying an additional 218,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,970,000 after buying an additional 1,615,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,498,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,603,000 after buying an additional 33,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,941,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,971,000 after buying an additional 325,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of Tractor Supply Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.