Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenaris SA’s Q1 2017 Earnings (TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris SA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst J. Gibney anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Tenaris SA’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Simmons upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) traded down 1.58% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,877 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tenaris SA had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tenaris SA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 641,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 206,195 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Tenaris SA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenaris SA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tenaris SA by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris SA

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

