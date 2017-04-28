Johnson & Johnson to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2017 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.08.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.22% on Friday, hitting $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,766 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $335.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $129.00. Johnson & Johnson also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

