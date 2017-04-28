Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Target Price at $71.00

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $72.00 price target on Wintrust Financial Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial Corp from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded down 1.73% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,588 shares. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm earned $261.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Wintrust Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wintrust Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Crist sold 23,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,621,569.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,073,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,627 shares of company stock worth $2,806,718 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 426,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp by 230.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 215,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 150,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 232,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial Corp

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

