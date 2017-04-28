Brokerages Set Williams Partners LP (WPZ) Price Target at $41.93

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.93.

WPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 target price on Williams Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Williams Partners in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPZ. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1,606.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 30,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 967,520 shares of the company traded hands. Williams Partners has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company’s market capitalization is $39.11 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Williams Partners’s payout ratio is -115.65%.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) & Petchem Services segments.

