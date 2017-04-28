Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Transocean LTD in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 price target on shares of Transocean LTD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Transocean LTD in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Transocean LTD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Transocean LTD in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Transocean LTD (RIG) PT at $13.68” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-transocean-ltd-rig-pt-at-13-68.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,575 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813,886 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $974 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.52 million. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean LTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean LTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.