Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TAC) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TransAlta by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $295,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in TransAlta by 421.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 104,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) remained flat at $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,341 shares of the stock were exchanged. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

