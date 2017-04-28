Brokerages Set TESARO Inc (TSRO) PT at $169.71

Shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSRO. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $232.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESARO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TESARO in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $151.00 price objective on shares of TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) traded up 0.67% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 596,630 shares. TESARO has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $192.94. The company’s market cap is $7.91 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.83.

In other news, VP Edward C. English sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $40,672.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lynne Hedley sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $697,474.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,602. Insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESARO during the third quarter worth about $12,029,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TESARO during the third quarter worth about $5,012,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 274.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 176,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

