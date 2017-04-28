Brokerages Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Target Price at $201.08

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 201.08 ($2.57).

TALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 224 ($2.86) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 193.20. The company had a trading volume of 999,967 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.38. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 144.96 and a 1-year high of GBX 280.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.83 billion.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

