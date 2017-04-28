Brokerages Set Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) PT at $29.65

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNT shares. Vetr cut shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Syntel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Syntel from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Syntel in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 773,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Syntel has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The firm’s market cap is $1.48 billion.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Syntel had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 28.09%. The company earned $225.87 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syntel will post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Avinash Salelkar acquired 1,484 shares of Syntel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,435.76. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,240.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Prashant Ranade acquired 5,867 shares of Syntel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,853.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 277,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,252.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,616 shares of company stock worth $234,014 in the last three months. 61.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Syntel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,575,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after buying an additional 191,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Syntel by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 826,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Syntel by 10,842.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 802,992 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Syntel during the third quarter valued at $27,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Syntel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

