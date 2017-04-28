Brokerages Set Symantec Co. (SYMC) Target Price at $28.61

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, April 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Symantec to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Symantec from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded up 0.48% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,090 shares. Symantec has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Symantec will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,120.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $420,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,553. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 1,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

