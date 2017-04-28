Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Price Target at $89.92

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,000,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 910,256 shares. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $111.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post $7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

