Brokerages Set Senior plc (SNR) Target Price at $201.50

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 203 ($2.60).

SNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Senior plc from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Senior plc from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. N+1 Singer reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Senior plc (LON:SNR) traded up 2.10% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 214.40. The company had a trading volume of 893,311 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 897.91 million. Senior plc has a 12-month low of GBX 161.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 245.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Senior plc’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Senior plc Company Profile

Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.

