Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) PT at $45.11

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank reiterated a “focus stock” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

