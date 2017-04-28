Brokerages Set Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) PT at $62.50

Shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Prestige Brands Holdings from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 274,618 shares. Prestige Brands Holdings has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.34 million. Prestige Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Brands Holdings will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management boosted its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Brands Holdings during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,319,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,971,000 after buying an additional 178,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Brands Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

