Brokerages Set PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) PT at $61.80

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Dockhorn sold 85,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $5,281,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,119,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,440,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,922,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 321.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,760,000 after buying an additional 464,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,256,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after buying an additional 401,341 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) traded up 0.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,614 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business earned $427.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization. The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

