Potlatch Co. (PCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Potlatch from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Potlatch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatch from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potlatch during the fourth quarter worth about $18,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Potlatch during the fourth quarter worth about $17,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Potlatch by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 302,280 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatch during the fourth quarter worth about $10,785,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatch during the third quarter worth about $9,938,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-potlatch-co-pch-target-price-at-44-75-updated.html.

Shares of Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,732 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. Potlatch has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Potlatch had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. Potlatch’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatch will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 576.95%.

About Potlatch

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.