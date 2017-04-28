Brokerages Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Price Target at $40.70

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTLA shares. Vetr lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, VP Mardi Dier sold 10,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $409,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,402,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 238,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,058,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,745,000 after buying an additional 109,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 601,528 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company’s market cap is $2.26 billion.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.17. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.19% and a negative net margin of 1,072.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.56) EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

