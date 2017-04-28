OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

OMAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 target price on shares of OM Asset Management PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OM Asset Management PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,418 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.76. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OM Asset Management PLC had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. OM Asset Management PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. OM Asset Management PLC’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

In other OM Asset Management PLC news, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $81,536.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,556.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda T. Gibson sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $135,283.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,699,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OM Asset Management PLC

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

