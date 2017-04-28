Brokerages Set Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Price Target at $3.50

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial Corp in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial Corp in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) traded up 2.69% on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113,704 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The stock’s market cap is $283.93 million. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million. Ocwen Financial Corp had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Corp will post ($0.67) EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John Devaney bought 3,040,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,208,564.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,836,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 634,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial Corp

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. The Company’s segments include Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Company’s Servicing segment consists of its residential servicing business. The Company’s Lending segment is focused on originating and purchasing conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans.

