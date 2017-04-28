Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Target Price at $49.83

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 211.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 62,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 42,214 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the third quarter valued at $7,391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 34.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) traded up 2.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,026 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 24 ships with approximately 46,500 Berths, as of December 31, 2016. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

