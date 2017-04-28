Brokerages Set Newpark Resources Inc (NR) PT at $22.79

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Cowen and Company cut shares of Newpark Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) traded down 3.481% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.625. 1,435,986 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $646.19 million.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company earned $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 35,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $293,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,834 shares of company stock valued at $746,987. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $115,000. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 19.9% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 513,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 85,416 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 60.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 688,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 260,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

