Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Target Price at $48.95

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.28.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.50 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) traded down 2.40% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 2,402,727 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 179.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. Lumentum Holdings has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $55.92.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.66 million. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum Holdings news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,226.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,770. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,791,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,366,000 after buying an additional 586,871 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 110,915.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,070,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after buying an additional 2,068,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,330,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after buying an additional 86,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the first quarter worth $55,001,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

