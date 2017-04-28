Brokerages Set Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Price Target at $61.54

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.54.

LVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Level 3 Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,116 shares. Level 3 Communications has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Level 3 Communications will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Level 3 Communications news, VP Sunit S. Patel sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 561,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,308,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hector Alonso sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $396,623.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,745.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,978. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLT. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $484,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $177,305,000. Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $140,336,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $106,786,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,867,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,232,000 after buying an additional 1,573,405 shares during the period.

About Level 3 Communications

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

