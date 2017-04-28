Analysts Set Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) PT at $32.33

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCI. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett Company in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Lannett Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Lannett Company news, CEO Arthur P. Bedrosian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,909 shares in the company, valued at $13,778,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lannett Company by 1,774.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lannett Company by 5,853.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lannett Company during the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lannett Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lannett Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) traded up 1.16% on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 111,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $976.21 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. Lannett Company has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company earned $171 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. Lannett Company had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) PT at $32.33” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-lannett-company-inc-lci-target-price-at-32-33-updated.html.

Lannett Company Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.