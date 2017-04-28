Brokerages Set Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Target Price at $6.67

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.67.

KDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Klondex Mines from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Klondex Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Klondex Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Klondex Mines from C$7.15 to C$6.35 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Klondex Mines from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In related news, Director William Matlack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Also, Director Blair Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$645,000.00. Insiders sold 382,284 shares of company stock worth $2,730,323 in the last three months.

Shares of Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) traded up 2.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,485 shares. The stock’s market cap is $865.28 million. Klondex Mines has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-klondex-mines-ltd-kdx-target-price-at-6-67.html.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.