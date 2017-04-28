Brokerages Set J M Smucker Co (SJM) Price Target at $133.13

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.87 per share, with a total value of $419,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $138,979,000. FMR LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,193,000 after buying an additional 351,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in J M Smucker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,777,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,201,000 after buying an additional 334,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $38,622,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in J M Smucker by 170.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 465,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) traded up 0.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 761,404 shares. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $122.05 and a 12 month high of $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker will post $7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

