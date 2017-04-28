Brokerages Set Ithaca Energy Inc (IAE) Price Target at $93.14

Shares of Ithaca Energy Inc (LON:IAE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 93.14 ($1.19).

IAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.09) target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. FinnCap reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Macquarie cut Ithaca Energy to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.29) to GBX 86 ($1.10) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Ithaca Energy from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Ithaca Energy to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.51) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ithaca Energy (LON:IAE) traded down 3.39% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,224 shares. Ithaca Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 38.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 121.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 443.06 million.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy Inc is a North Sea oil and gas operator engaged in the appraisal and development of the United Kingdom undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing the United Kingdom producing asset portfolio. The Company has interests in three general areas within the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea: Northern North Sea, which consists of Dons, Fionn and Broom; Central North Sea, which consists of Greater Stella Area (GSA), Cook and Pierce, and Southern England consisting of Wytch Farm.

