Interfor Corp (IFP) Receives C$19.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.14.

Several analysts recently commented on IFP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor Corp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor Corp from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor Corp from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Interfor Corp from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 143,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Interfor Corp has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46.

Interfor Corp Company Profile

Interfor Corporation is a Canada-based lumber provider. The Company and its subsidiaries produce wood products in British Columbia, the United States Northwest and the United States South for sale to markets around the world. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers a range of products, including Clear Cedar Finger Joint Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar Solid Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Dimension Lumber, Elite Cedar 5/4 Radius Edge Decking, Elite Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Elite Knotty Cedar Decking, Fineline Paneling, Japan Zairai-Beams, Japan Zairai-Ground Sill, Japan Zairai-Posts, Japan Zairai-Roof Structure, Japan Zairai-Small Structural, Reserve Boards, Reserve End-Matched Paneling, Reserve Lodgepole Pine Paneling, Reserve V-Joint Decking, Special Appearance Grade Cedar Timbers, Reserve Ponderosa Pine Paneling and Studs.

