Brokerages Set Infosys Ltd (INFY) PT at $16.22

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. William Blair lowered shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen and Company set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CLSA lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Infosys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 35,854,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,728,000 after buying an additional 3,677,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Infosys by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,531,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,549,000 after buying an additional 3,595,433 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 11.5% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 13,740,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,414,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,557,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,062,000 after buying an additional 209,067 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Infosys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,445,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,411,000 after buying an additional 560,400 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded down 0.07% on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 4,511,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Infosys has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company earned $171.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.14 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

