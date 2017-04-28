Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Price Target at $131.22

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) traded down 0.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.09. 1,535,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $142.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $4,354,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,557.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $606,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,897. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCM Investments TX purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $106,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond de Rothschild Europe purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

