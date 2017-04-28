Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) PT at $56.00

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Hawaiian Holdings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen and Company decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Holdings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $258,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,475,017.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark B. Dunkerley sold 13,000 shares of Hawaiian Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $670,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,380,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,887,705 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 56.7% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 391,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 16.0% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 20,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) traded down 0.18% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 661,910 shares of the company were exchanged. Hawaiian Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $614.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.70 million. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

