Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (GD) Price Target at $184.52

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.78 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Fricks sold 10,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $1,939,813.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,160 shares of company stock worth $15,540,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 282,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 48.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 78,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 72.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded down 0.64% on Tuesday, hitting $193.79. 1,195,409 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average of $177.10. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $196.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

