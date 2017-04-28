Brokerages Set Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) PT at $26.50

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, Director Brian P. Friedman purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,169.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Stockinger purchased 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $150,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,476. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,018,945 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,509. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 620,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 103,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 162.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 188,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 608,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $7,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded down 2.60% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. 667,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company earned $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

