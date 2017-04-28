Brokerages Set Evolent Health Inc (EVH) PT at $27.88

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $24.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In other Evolent Health news, major shareholder Board Co Advisory sold 2,118,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $41,366,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,246,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,989,164.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Seth Blackley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 824,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,885,040 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,077 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evolent Health by 475.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 75,720 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 111.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Evolent Health by 4,249.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) traded up 2.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 595,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.98 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 69.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post ($0.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Evolent Health Inc (EVH) PT at $27.88” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-evolent-health-inc-evh-pt-at-27-88.html.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.