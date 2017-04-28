Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Target Price at $31.92

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc set a $39.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 441,008 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The company’s market capitalization is $806.34 million.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post ($6.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 800,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $33,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert S. Omenn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $42,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,006.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

