Brokerages Set Duke Energy Corp (DUK) PT at $80.31

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.36.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Duke Energy Corp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research report on Friday.

In other Duke Energy Corp news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,960.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Jr. Currens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,710 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.48% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,592 shares. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy Corp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Duke Energy Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Duke Energy Corp (DUK) PT at $80.31” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-duke-energy-corp-duk-pt-at-80-31.html.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.