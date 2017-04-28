Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Price Target at $88.26

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Bob Sasser sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $267,986.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,914.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $191,988.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,165. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 94.4% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 705,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after buying an additional 342,353 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 57.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 139,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 124.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 332,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. 2,393,323 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post $4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

