Brokerages Set DISH Network Corp (DISH) Price Target at $68.53

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.28.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded DISH Network Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of DISH Network Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. FBR & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of DISH Network Corp in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “focus list” rating on shares of DISH Network Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) traded down 0.86% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,731 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.09.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DISH Network Corp had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network Corp news, EVP Warren Schlichting sold 8,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $549,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Kyle J. Kiser sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $2,011,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp during the first quarter worth $171,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

