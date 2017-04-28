Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Price Target at $112.67

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded up 1.37% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,549 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,062,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 94.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after buying an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,291,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,934,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,081,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,053,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,695,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

