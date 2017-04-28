Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Target Price at $20.71

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded down 3.53% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. 1,114,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.79. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post ($2.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,199,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

