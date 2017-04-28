Brokerages Set Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Target Price at $15.64

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CY. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) traded down 2.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,813,727 shares. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock’s market cap is $4.59 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company earned $532 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.41 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.37%.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,561,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,752,000 after buying an additional 799,554 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 9,980,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,181,000 after buying an additional 1,270,597 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,186,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 4,499,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after buying an additional 2,198,075 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 49.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 1,118,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

