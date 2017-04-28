Costamare Inc (CMRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costamare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Costamare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Costamare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,653,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $10,511,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 281,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) traded down 5.73% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 386,362 shares. Costamare has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Costamare had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

