Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a $17.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/brokerages-set-controladora-vuela-co-avcn-sa-cv-vlrs-target-price-at-15-63.html.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 377,813 shares of the company traded hands. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.47. The company earned $301 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 749,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,580,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,815,000 after buying an additional 1,194,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 10.9% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (Volaris Aviation Holding Company) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged in the airline passenger transportation industry. The Company is a law-cost carrier airline. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV offers direct, point-to-point flights.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.