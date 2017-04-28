Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Receives $187.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.
COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coherent from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Coherent by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,693,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,212,000 after buying an additional 120,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 609,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,416,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,987,000 after buying an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Coherent by 0.4% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 397,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) traded up 0.709% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.068. The company had a trading volume of 62,116 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43. Coherent has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $217.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.553 and a beta of 0.80.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.81. Coherent had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coherent will post $9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).
