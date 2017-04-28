Brokerages Set Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) PT at $108.39

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €108.39 ($117.81).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €117.95 ($128.21) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays PLC set a €92.00 ($100.00) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) traded up 1.22% during trading on Tuesday, reaching €119.95. The company had a trading volume of 670,227 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of €21.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €111.87 and its 200 day moving average is €104.59. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52 week low of €79.80 and a 52 week high of €120.05.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

