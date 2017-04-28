CGI Group Inc (GIB.A) Receives C$69.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CGI Group Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI Group from C$68.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI Group from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a report on Thursday.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

